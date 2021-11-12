HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 300,000 TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPGS. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $14,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $12,251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $11,254,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $9,960,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $9,960,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

Shares of TPGS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.