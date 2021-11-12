HBK Investments L P Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $2,862,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $4,306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last quarter.

MCW traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,749. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCW. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

