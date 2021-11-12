HBK Investments L P Takes $2.24 Million Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITTU traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

