HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.82 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

