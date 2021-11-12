HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

HCA stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $142.47 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

