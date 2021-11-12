Head-To-Head Analysis: Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) versus MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Snap One alerts:

This table compares Snap One and MinebeaMitsumi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 2.02 -$24.88 million N/A N/A MinebeaMitsumi $9.32 billion 1.20 $364.33 million $2.25 23.32

MinebeaMitsumi has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Snap One and MinebeaMitsumi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91 MinebeaMitsumi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap One currently has a consensus price target of $23.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than MinebeaMitsumi.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and MinebeaMitsumi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A MinebeaMitsumi 4.75% 11.39% 5.16%

Summary

MinebeaMitsumi beats Snap One on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About MinebeaMitsumi

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others. The Machined Components segment provides mechanical parts such as ball bearings, rod-end bearings, hard disk drive pivot assemblies, and aircraft screws. The Electronic Devices and Components segment offers LED backlights, sensor devices, stepping motors, fan motors, hard disk drive spindle motors, precision motors, and other special devices. The Mitsumi Electric Products segment handles the semiconductor, optical, mechanical, high frequency, and power supply devices. The Others segment deals with the in-house produced machines. The company was founded on July 16, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.