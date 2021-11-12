Head to Head Analysis: United Health Products (UEEC) and Its Rivals

United Health Products (OTCMKTS: UEEC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Health Products to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get United Health Products alerts:

This table compares United Health Products and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A -$15.71 million -3.98 United Health Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 27.31

United Health Products’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Health Products and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products Competitors 326 1295 2228 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 12.64%. Given United Health Products’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Health Products has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -17,218.09% United Health Products Competitors -147.15% -48.68% -10.37%

Volatility and Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products’ competitors have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Health Products competitors beat United Health Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.