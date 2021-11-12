Head-To-Head Contrast: salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) versus ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 9.99% 7.15% 4.61% ImageWare Systems 165.33% -49.34% 75.82%

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $21.25 billion 13.96 $4.07 billion $2.49 121.68 ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 2.00 -$7.25 million ($0.01) -2.75

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems. ImageWare Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for salesforce.com and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 0 6 34 2 2.90 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

salesforce.com presently has a consensus price target of $315.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given salesforce.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

salesforce.com beats ImageWare Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

