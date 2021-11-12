Head-To-Head Review: Micron Solutions (MICR) and The Competition

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Micron Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Micron Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 15.76% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -266.79% -21.25% -13.93%

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ peers have a beta of 18.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,782% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Micron Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 231 937 1751 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Micron Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 2.45 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 25.48

Micron Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Micron Solutions peers beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

