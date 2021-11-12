Head-To-Head Review: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) versus NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qualtrics International and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International -78.49% N/A -52.41% NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qualtrics International and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68 NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86

Qualtrics International presently has a consensus target price of $51.44, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $133.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Qualtrics International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qualtrics International is more favorable than NetEase.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualtrics International and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $763.52 million 28.10 -$272.50 million ($1.51) -26.25 NetEase $11.29 billion 6.54 $1.97 billion $2.67 41.30

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetEase beats Qualtrics International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

