Head to Head Survey: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

91.5% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Campus Communities and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 9.22% 0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Campus Communities and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Campus Communities presently has a consensus price target of $51.71, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Risk and Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. American Campus Communities pays out 1,446.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.68 $72.80 million $0.13 417.62 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 3.00 $12.85 million $4.33 4.91

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats American Campus Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.