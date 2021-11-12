Head-To-Head Survey: Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) and Its Rivals

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS: FRFHF) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fairfax Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fairfax Financial Competitors 666 2962 2640 143 2.35

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus price target of $687.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.10%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.94% 19.27% 4.29% Fairfax Financial Competitors 6.65% 3.56% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion $218.40 million 3.50 Fairfax Financial Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 72.97

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fairfax Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 11.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fairfax Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

