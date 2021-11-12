Head-To-Head Survey: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) vs. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. UBS Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.75 $6.56 billion $2.13 8.52 Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.64 $141.71 million $4.39 14.48

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71% Meta Financial Group 25.07% 16.43% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UBS Group and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 3 10 0 2.64 Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.97, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than UBS Group.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats UBS Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

