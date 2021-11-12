Headinvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

