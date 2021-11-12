Headinvest LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.71.

NYSE MA opened at $354.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.