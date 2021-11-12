Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Health Catalyst updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 321,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,089. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

