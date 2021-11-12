Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.

Shares of HTBX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 459,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

HTBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Heat Biologics worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.