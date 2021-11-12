Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.
Shares of HTBX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 459,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
HTBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
