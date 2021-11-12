Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00133001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00505353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00084159 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.