Hegic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

