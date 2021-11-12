Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELE opened at $240.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.98 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

