Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after buying an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

