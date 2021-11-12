Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $11.58. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 18,437 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

