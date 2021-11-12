Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.