Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.73 ($110.27).

HEN3 stock opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

