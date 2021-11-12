Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HXGBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

