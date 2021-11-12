Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 160,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

