Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.67). 1,238,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,876,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,723.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.42%.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

