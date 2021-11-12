HM Payson & Co. Invests $26,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRQ opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

