HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,914,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $322.73 and a 1 year high of $432.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

