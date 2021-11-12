HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,412. HNI has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. HNI’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of HNI worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

