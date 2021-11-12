HoDooi Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00072185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.02 or 0.99883265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.14 or 0.07160560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020130 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

