Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Get Holley alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLLY. Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

NYSE HLLY opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.