Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.65 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

