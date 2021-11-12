Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HNST stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,257. Honest has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

