Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 2,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,393. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock worth $329,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

