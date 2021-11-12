Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.53.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

