HSBC Lowers Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

