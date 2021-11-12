HSBC Trims Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Target Price to $51.70

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its price objective reduced by HSBC to $51.70 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.34.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

