HSBC Upgrades PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) to Buy

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OAOFY opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. PJSC Tatneft has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

PJSC Tatneft Company Profile

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

