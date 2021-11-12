HSBC Upgrades PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) to Buy

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OAOFY opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. PJSC Tatneft has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.
PJSC Tatneft Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PJSC Tatneft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJSC Tatneft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.