HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $356 million-$358 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.41 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.780 EPS.

HubSpot stock traded up $22.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $841.26. 339,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,604. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.99 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $341.81 and a twelve month high of $853.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $739.40 and a 200-day moving average of $630.81.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.64.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.