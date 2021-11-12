Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $500.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

NYSE:HUM opened at $446.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

