Humanscape (HUM) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $146.63 million and $13.17 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00227163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00091417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

