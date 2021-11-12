Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

