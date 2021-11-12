Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.
NYSE:HUN opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
