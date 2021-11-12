HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 170,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,216,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

