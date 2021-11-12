Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.