Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,149 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

