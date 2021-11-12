IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$426.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.86.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

