iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

ICAD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iCAD stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of iCAD worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.