iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 102.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iCAD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iCAD by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

