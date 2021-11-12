Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

